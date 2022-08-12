Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $12.37 on Friday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
