2,030 Shares in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1,212.1% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 226,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 209,010 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 87,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,795,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $17.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $20.54.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.