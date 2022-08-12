598 Shares in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 677.1% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,248,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 979.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:ARKQ opened at $58.92 on Friday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $47.36 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.58.
