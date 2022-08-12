Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 100 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $390.03 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.