Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 1,306 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in General Electric by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GE opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average of $81.67. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

