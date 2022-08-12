Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 390,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Paychex by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Paychex by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,405,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 174,600 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Paychex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Paychex by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $132.07 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.75 and its 200 day moving average is $123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

