Swiss National Bank Has $63.15 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of IDEX worth $63,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in IDEX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in IDEX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.82.

IEX opened at $214.02 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.70 and a 200 day moving average of $192.41.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

