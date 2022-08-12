1,232 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $74.61 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

