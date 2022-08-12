GW&K Investment Management LLC Takes $69,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CINF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $197,991 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $102.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.53. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $93.41 and a 12 month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.