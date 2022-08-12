GW&K Investment Management LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in National Retail Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,664,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

Shares of NNN stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $48.90.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 129.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NNN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

