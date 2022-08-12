GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 26,146 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,146 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after acquiring an additional 241,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,995,048,000 after acquiring an additional 106,519 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,245,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,695,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,385 shares of company stock valued at $15,140,901. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $499.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $467.90 and a 200 day moving average of $503.42. The stock has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 548.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.80.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

