GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 838 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after acquiring an additional 933,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,121,000 after buying an additional 234,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,540,000 after buying an additional 222,994 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.83.

MPC opened at $96.71 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $114.35. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

