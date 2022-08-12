GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 834 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $91.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average of $86.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

