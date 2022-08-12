1,062 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after buying an additional 7,008,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,876,000 after buying an additional 4,151,749 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

