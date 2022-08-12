GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 12,366 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,366 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.92. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

