GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $73,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,079 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DVY stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $112.29 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.82.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

