GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,885,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,994,000 after acquiring an additional 83,142 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE opened at $40.07 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

