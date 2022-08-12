GW&K Investment Management LLC Takes $59,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Capital news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 381,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCC. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

ARCC stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

