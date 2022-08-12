GW&K Investment Management LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,633 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 309.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $173.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

