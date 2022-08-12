GW&K Investment Management LLC Takes Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

