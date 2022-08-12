GW&K Investment Management LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 344 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,355,000 after acquiring an additional 889,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Match Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,454,000 after acquiring an additional 513,954 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,413 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,568,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,383,000 after acquiring an additional 920,154 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,597,000 after buying an additional 300,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $66.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Barclays decreased their price objective on Match Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.81.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

