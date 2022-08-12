GW&K Investment Management LLC Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 254,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $101.20 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average of $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.