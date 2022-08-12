Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Etsy worth $68,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 170.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

Etsy Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $2,247,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,071,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $2,247,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,071,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,672,083. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $114.68 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.