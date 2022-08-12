Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $29,000 Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

BYND opened at $36.66 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $125.49. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.35). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 262.32% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 773 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $33,007.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

