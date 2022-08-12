Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,672 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 426,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after buying an additional 297,524 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 236,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 127,510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2,021.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 79,956 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 499.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,174 shares during the period. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,657,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $45.19 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

