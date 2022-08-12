Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 400 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REMX. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the first quarter worth $355,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $104.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.04. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $77.17 and a 1-year high of $127.50.

