Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in RH were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in RH by 226.7% in the first quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of RH by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 18.5% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 37.7% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total value of $320,039.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,065.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total transaction of $320,039.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,065.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,213 shares of company stock worth $13,871,507 over the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RH Stock Up 1.4 %

Several research firms have commented on RH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.13.

RH opened at $303.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.33. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $744.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.77.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

