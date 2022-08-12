Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cigna were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.67.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,060 shares of company stock valued at $22,996,508 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $286.00 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $289.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.56. The company has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

