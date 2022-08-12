Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 303 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.64%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.