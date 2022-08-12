5,414 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sanofi by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,028,000 after acquiring an additional 305,627 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,385 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,142,000 after purchasing an additional 90,994 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,607,000 after purchasing an additional 506,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,946,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. UBS Group cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

