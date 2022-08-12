Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $55,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,689,000 after buying an additional 122,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,621,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,647,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,072,000 after acquiring an additional 119,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,643,000 after acquiring an additional 82,323 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,306,000 after purchasing an additional 147,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.3 %

EXR stock opened at $207.45 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

