Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,073,000 after acquiring an additional 351,432 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,057,000 after purchasing an additional 119,762 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,124,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,397,000 after purchasing an additional 976,465 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,835,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,401,000 after purchasing an additional 627,634 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.53. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

