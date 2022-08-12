Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sets New 1-Year High at $244.85

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $244.85 and last traded at $244.85, with a volume of 204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.
Elbit Systems Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.76.
Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.
