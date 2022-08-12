Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Trading 11% Higher

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.97. 2,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 313,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Mativ Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Mativ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.26%.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

