Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Sets New 1-Year High at $109.74

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.74 and last traded at $109.42, with a volume of 1475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $876.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.43 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

