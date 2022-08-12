BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $187.00 and last traded at $187.35. 724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 305,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.62.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BGNE. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.25.
The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 139.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter worth $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 26.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 7.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.
BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
