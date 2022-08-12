Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading Down 5.2%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36. 4,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 514,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Yalla Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $636.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.34 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 24.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yalla Group

About Yalla Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YALA. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.



Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

