Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading Down 5.2%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36. 4,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 514,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
Yalla Group Trading Down 2.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $636.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.34 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 24.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yalla Group
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
