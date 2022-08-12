Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Trading Up 10.1%

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.51. 2,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 208,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Imago BioSciences Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Imago BioSciences

About Imago BioSciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Imago BioSciences by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Further Reading

