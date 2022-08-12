Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Trading Up 10.1%

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.51. 2,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 208,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.
Imago BioSciences Trading Up 3.1 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69.
Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
