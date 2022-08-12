Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Trading Down 8.5%

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 2,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 221,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $913.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.