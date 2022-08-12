Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Trading Down 8.5%

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 2,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 221,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on ACEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
Accel Entertainment Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $913.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
