Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Up 9.8%

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shot up 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.99 and last traded at $45.50. 84,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,748,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.76.

Carvana Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Insider Activity at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 1,191,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,293,750.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,197,008 shares of company stock valued at $47,538,049. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 34.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carvana by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

