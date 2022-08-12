Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Down 5.1%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.66 and last traded at $40.76. Approximately 6,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,189,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.93.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -63.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,539,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,158,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,304,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,405,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2,008.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 262,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

