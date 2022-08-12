SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading Up 10.6%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYTGet Rating)’s share price was up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.53. Approximately 3,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 238,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SKYT shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SkyWater Technology to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $607.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

