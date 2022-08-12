SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading Up 10.6%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.53. Approximately 3,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 238,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SKYT shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SkyWater Technology to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $607.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
