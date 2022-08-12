LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Down 11.4%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) was down 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.57. Approximately 13,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 691,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
LSB Industries Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.44.
Institutional Trading of LSB Industries
LSB Industries Company Profile
LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.
Featured Articles
