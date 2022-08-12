LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Down 11.4%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) was down 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.57. Approximately 13,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 691,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 54,356,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $600,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,798 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,766,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 394,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,389,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,143,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 308,175 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

