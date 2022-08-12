Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.66 and last traded at $20.02. 36,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,434,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 17.53%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,085.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 296.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

