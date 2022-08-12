Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Up 10.7%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.96 and last traded at $36.08. Approximately 175,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,673,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Affirm by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Affirm by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

