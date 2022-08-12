ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 5.7%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.99 and last traded at $36.80. Approximately 1,894,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 103,749,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.02.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 1.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
