Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading Down 5.5%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $9.25. 565,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,930,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.42.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeff Kirwan purchased 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 19.0% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

