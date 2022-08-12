Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Up 10.1%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.03. 861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 120,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMWB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Similarweb Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $624.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Similarweb

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 104.91%. The business had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Similarweb by 9,213.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Similarweb by 62.9% during the second quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 61,765 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Similarweb by 3.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 164,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Further Reading

