AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 6.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.74 and last traded at $20.99. 711,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 48,197,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

Specifically, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.50.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07.

Shares of AMC Entertainment are set to split on Monday, August 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, August 22nd.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 162.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,892,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,916 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $12,801,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 619,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 503,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.