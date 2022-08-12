Stride (NYSE:LRN) Trading Down 12.3%

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 12.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.80 and last traded at $37.42. Approximately 25,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 673,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stride from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
Stride Trading Down 2.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at Stride
In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $1,967,950.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stride during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stride by 228.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Stride by 401.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Stride by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Stride by 15.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.
