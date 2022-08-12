Stride (NYSE:LRN) Trading Down 12.3%

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 12.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.80 and last traded at $37.42. Approximately 25,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 673,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stride from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Stride Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stride

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Stride had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $1,967,950.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stride during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stride by 228.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Stride by 401.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Stride by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Stride by 15.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

